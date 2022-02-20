Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4,200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

