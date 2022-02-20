Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

