Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

