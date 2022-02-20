Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,784,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 324,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 319,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

