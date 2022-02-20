Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 732,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 692,794 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

