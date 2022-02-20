Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.89 and last traded at $75.85. Approximately 24,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 49,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.