Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.55.
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
