Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,644,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

