Verasity Price Reaches $0.0220 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $98.33 million and approximately $79.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002697 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00088535 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

