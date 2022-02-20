Verge Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $168.12 million and $4.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00290541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,497,565,488 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

