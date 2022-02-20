Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 18,671 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

