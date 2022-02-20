Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 21,962 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 378.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

