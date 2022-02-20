Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

