Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.98.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock valued at $618,542,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $273.77 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.56 and a 200 day moving average of $318.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

