Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

DKNG stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

