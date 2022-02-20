Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 36,807 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,807 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

AJRD stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

