Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Veritiv worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $102.43 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

