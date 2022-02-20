Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $48.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $219.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

VTNR stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,121. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

