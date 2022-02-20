Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.56% from the stock’s previous close.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $11,443,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.