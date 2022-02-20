Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5,774.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.