Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,030,000. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $235,485,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
ILMN stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.02 and a 12 month high of $526.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
