Vestcor Inc Sells 108 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $420.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $418.42 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

