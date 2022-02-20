Vestcor Inc Sells 1,748 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,884,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,347.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 779,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,850 shares of company stock worth $48,492,710 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

