Vestcor Inc Sells 262 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average is $219.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.06.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.