Vestcor Inc Takes $1.11 Million Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.75 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

