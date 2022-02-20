ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

