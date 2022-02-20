Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.