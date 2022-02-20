Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,522 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ballard Power Systems worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.62 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDP. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

