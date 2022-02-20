Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PFSI stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 60,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 657,157 shares of company stock valued at $40,923,593. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

