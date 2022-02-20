Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $17.31 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

