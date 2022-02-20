Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 25,658 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

