Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. 4,722,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,068. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vontier by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after buying an additional 181,417 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vontier by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

