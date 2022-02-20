Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,332 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

