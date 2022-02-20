Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 348,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

