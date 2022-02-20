Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,131 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

