Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $11,749,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SWX opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.