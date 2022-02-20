Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,281,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 265,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lear by 10.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $171.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

