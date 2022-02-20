Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

