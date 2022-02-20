Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.87-0.93 EPS.

WRE stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.