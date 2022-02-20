Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.13.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 131.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

