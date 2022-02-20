Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Chris Francis Sells 10,123 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Chris Francis sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $23,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

