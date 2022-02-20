Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

