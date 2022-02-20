WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $100.22 Average PT from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after acquiring an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

