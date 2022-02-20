Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WB. Citigroup upped their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

