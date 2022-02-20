Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.47% of VMware worth $295,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

