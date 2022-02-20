Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.87% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $230,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $41.96 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

