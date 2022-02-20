Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,632,034 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.60% of Schlumberger worth $249,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,297 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.