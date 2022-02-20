Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 91,113 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.91% of BeiGene worth $308,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BeiGene by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $213.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.01. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

