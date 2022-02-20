Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.42% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $239,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,621,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,037.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,028.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,066.57.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTM. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

