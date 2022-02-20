Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amundi bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

