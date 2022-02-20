Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

